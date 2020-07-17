STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘CM relief fund received Rs 383 crore till June 25’

A sum of RS 382.89 crore has been received by the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund attached to the Finance Department as on June 25.

Published: 17th July 2020 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 03:11 AM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sum of Rs 382.89 crore has been received by the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund attached to the Finance Department as on June 25. A submission to this effect was made before a division bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha when a PIL petition from advocate M Karpagam came up for hearing on Thursday.

The petitioner had alleged that there was no transparency in collecting the fund and spending it for Covid relief. However, the department said the government has nothing to hide regarding the funds received. The Chief Minister, in a very transparent manner, has been issuing press releases on a regular basis disclosing details on contributions made by people.

Owing to the lockdown, most government offices have been functioning with minimum staff, and therefore, the department could not update/integrate the government website with details as requested by the petitioner, the government pleader told the judges. Accepting the submission, the judges disposed of the petition telling the government to upload on its website all relevant details with regard to collection, list of donors with names and the beneficiaries within eight weeks.

Nothing to hide


Comments

