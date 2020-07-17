STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diabetes linked to high mortality rate in Tiruchy

According to sources, 60 per cent of the 38 Covid deaths in MGMGH and eight out of the 10 deaths in Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital were patients with diabetes.

A doctor at work in MGMGH on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar

TIRUCHY: Diabetes was the main cause of deaths of persons infected by corona virus across central districts. According to sources, 60 per cent of the 38 Covid deaths in MGMGH and eight out of the 10 deaths in Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital were patients with diabetes.

"All patients who died had co-morbidities and the major risk factor is diabetes as the recovery rate was slower than in other patients. After diabetes, we have seen most deaths in patients with hypertension and CAD (Coronary Artery Disease)," said Dr K Vanitha, Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

"We use a test called HbA1c, which shows the sugar levels in past 3 months. If this is more, then its uncontrolled diabetes. If a patient takes medicines regularly and keeps their sugar levels in check, the recovery chances are better. We have seen more than 70% deaths in patients with diabetes, followed by renal failure and heart problems," said Dr AL Meenakshi Sundaram, Dean of Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital.

Diabetologists attribute the high mortality rate to compromised immune system. They added that while the incidence of COVID was not higher in diabetics, the recovery was poor. "Diabetes tends to cloud the antibody mechanism and immune system. With Covid, the immune system faces a cytokine storm in diabetic patients which causes the body irreversible multi-organ damage. Diabetics also suffer secondary bacterial infection when they are in the ICU," said Dr Varun Prasanna, Diabetologist & Emergency Physician.

Doctors, however, said that diabetics down with Covid could recover faster if patients came early. "As diabetics take medicines, their immunity is compromised. Many diabetic patients also have hypertension, or are obese. With such patients, recovery is very slow. However, if they come in at an early stage, they can give themselves a better chance of recovery," said Dr Mohammed Hakkim, Emergency Physician.

Diabetologists advise patients to take their medicines regularly and take extra precautions. Dr Prasanna said regular walks, breathing exercises and taking zinc and vitamin supplements can help patients improve immunity.

