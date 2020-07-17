STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lives or Livelihood: Dilemma

A large number of employees in the Corporation head office and Golden Rock railway workshop fear for their safety as more coronavirus cases are being reported from these locations.

Published: 17th July 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A large number of employees in the Corporation head office and Golden Rock railway workshop fear for their safety as more coronavirus cases are being reported from these locations. While Railways is taking immediate steps to tackle the situation, the top brass of the civic body is apparently ignoring employee concerns.

Following the confirmation of four positive cases from the workshop till Thursday, Railways announced a three-day closure from July 17 to July 19. In contrast, the Corporation has taken a nonchalant approach though three employees have tested positive so far. However, sources said more Corporation employees could have been infected. "We are taking all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus," said Corporation Commissioner  S Sivasubramaniam.

News started spreading on social media that an employee working in the Corporation Commissioner's office tested positive for the virus on Thursday. When asked, Sivasubramaniam clarified the employee was on leave and the test result came on Wednesday. Though the civic chief maintained the situation is under control, several employees believe the top brass is suppressing the facts. Sources said Corporation employees were even asked to provide their residential address while giving samples to hide any association with the civic body. Earlier, employees used to give the official address while giving samples. Many civic body employees alleged a cluster has started emerging from the Corporation head office,which has been dismissed by senior officials.

On the other hand, Railways took precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the virus in Golden Rock workshop. "The four employees work in different sections of the workshop, so we do not have a cluster situation here," a senior workshop official said. Meanwhile, the chief workshop manager has arranged for samples from employees to be collected at the railway hospital itself and sent to recognised private labs for testing. He came uu with this arrangement as government hospitals are taking samples only from symptomatic employees referred by the railway hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Golden Rock railway workshop COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp