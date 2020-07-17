STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Periyar statue dishonoured with saffron paint in Coimbatore, protesters demand culprits' arrest

Followers and supporters of the late leader gathered at the spot and protested demanding arrest of the miscreants who indulged in the act.

Published: 17th July 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 12:48 PM

Locals found the statue painted unevenly with saffron colour in the morning. It was later discovered that the miscreants had poured the paint the previous night. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed in Coimbatore on Friday morning as the statue of ‘Thanthai Periyar’ EV Ramasamy was found dishonoured at Sundarapuram by miscreants who had poured ‘saffron’ paint over it.

Locals found the statue painted unevenly with saffron colour in the morning.

It was later discovered that the miscreants had poured the paint the previous night.

They (the people) then gathered at the spot and protested demanding the arrest of the culprits who indulged in the act.

Meanwhile, a police force was also deployed at the spot and Podanur police are investigating the incident.

Senior officers also visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

The statue was installed by Thanthai Periyar Pasarai 25 years ago and was inaugurated by Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani.

