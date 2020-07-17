STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry COVID-19 death toll climbs to 25 with three fatalities in 24 hours, cases reach 1,832

coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The death toll due to coronavirus has gone up 25 in Puducherry with three more persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.  

Puducherry reported 91 cases on Friday taking the total number of cases to 1,832.

Releasing the information, Dr S Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare said that among the new cases, 79 are in Puducherry, nine are in Karaikal and three cases in Yanam. 

Presently, 793 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 684 are in Puducherry, 74 in Karaikal, and 35 in Yanam.

There are no active cases in Mahe as of now.

In all, 1,014 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection, including 67 patients on Friday.  

A total of 28,995 samples have been tested so far, of which 26,781 have returned negative and the test results of 313 others are awaited.

Among the three persons who died due to the virus, are a 92-year-old Italian staying at Sri Aurobindo Ashram, an 83-year-old man a 72-year-old woman from Yanam who also suffered from comorbidities.

