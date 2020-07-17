Surendra Natarajan of Karuppar Kootam surrenders in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY/CHENNAI: Surendra Natarajan an anchor of the Youtube channel Karuppar Koottam, surrendered before the Central Crime Branch police of Tamil Nadu, in Puducherry on Thursday. The BJP had lodged a complaint against him for allegedly denigrating lord Murugan and ‘Kandha Sashti Kavacham’, a prayer sung in his praise.

Natarajan was placed under arrest at Kottamedu in Ariyankuppam. The BJP had claimed that by uploading an episode titled ‘Aabasa Puranam Series - Kandha Sashti Kavacham - Kathakalatchebam’, the anchor attempted to malign the sanctity of Hindu Gods. “Hindus would not tolerate such malicious content against their God and religion. We demand the arrest of all those involved, in addition to a ban on the channel,” the complaint added.

Natarajan, who had sought anticipatory bail from Madras High Court, reached a library at Kottamedu on Thursday, and informed Kancheepuram police his location details. He told mediapersons that the case was foisted upon him by the BJP because they thought he was a DMK supporter. Around 4.30 pm, Natarajan garlanded a Periyar statue and boarded a police van.

Meanwhile, BJP organised widespread protests across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, demanding action against those involved with the channel. In Chennai, the party State president, L Murugan, along with party supporters held a protest near Murugan’s house slamming the Youtube channel. The protestors recited Kandha Sashti Kavacham and performed poojas to lord Murugan on the occasion. Similarly, Hindu Munnani members also staged a demonstration condemning the channel in Ambur Bazaar in Tirupattur district on Thursday.