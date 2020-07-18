STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4807 fresh COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths in TN, total active cases a shade under 50000

At the moment, Chennai is conducting about 12,000 COVID tests daily. In all, the state conducted 48,195 tests on Saturday. 

Published: 18th July 2020 09:48 PM

Once a popular social gathering spot, now flock of pigeons seen over Chennai's empty Marina Beach amidst Coronavirus pandemic which has resticted people from gathering out in large numbers.

Once a popular social gathering spot, now flock of pigeons seen over Chennai's empty Marina Beach amidst Coronavirus pandemic which has resticted people from gathering out in large numbers. (Martin Louis, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: TN has recorded 88 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,807 fresh positive cases on Saturday, taking the total toll to 2,403 and cases to 1,65,714.

Among those whose deaths were announced on Saturday, 82 had co-morbid conditions, primarily diabetes and hypertension. Close to 80 percent of the patients were aged above 60.

Thirty-one of those who died were from Chennai. There were nine deaths in Madurai, seven in Tiruvallur and five in Kancheepuram.

The COVID curve in Chennai, meanwhile, seems to have stabilised for now with the city accounting for 1219 positive cases, which is 25 percent of the State's total cases. The daily number of cases in Chennai has been hovering around this mark for the past one week, after falling from a high of around 2,400 cases.

A small surge in the number of cases was observed in many districts, especially in the two neighbouring Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, where 323 and 370 cases were recorded.

Encouraging recovery rates

Three thousand forty nine people were discharged on Saturday, which took the total number of those discharged to 1,13,856 (68 percent). This is more than double the number of active cases - 49,452 - in the State.

Chennai's discharge rate stands even higher at 80 percent with 68,193 out of the 84,598 total positive cases having recovered.

The total number of COVID tests done in 111 labs in TN stands at 18,04,177. Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told The New Indian Express that the overall tests done in Chennai is close to five lakh.

With five lakh overall tests, Chennai's cumulative positivity rate stands at 16 percent, while the daily positivity rate recorded on July 17 was 10 percent.

The daily test positivity rate for the State and city is almost the same at 10 percent, while the cumulative positivity rate for the State is at nine percent.

The State's mortality rate is at 1.45 percent, lower than the city's mortality rate of 1.63 percent.

