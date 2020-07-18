COVID-19: Death toll surges to 28 in Puducherry with three more deaths in the last 24 hours

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Death toll surged to 28 in Puducherry with three more persons succumbing to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Puducherry reported 58 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 1,898.

Releasing the information, Dr Sreeramalu, Director Indian System of Medicine, said that among the new cases, 51 are in Puducherry region and seven cases in Yanam region. A 36-year-old man from Samipillaithottam, Lawspet admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) on July 13, died last evening. He was a diabetic with Hypertension.

A 76-year-old man from Gorimedu, Kamaraj Nagar, admitted to the IGMCRI on July 5 died last night. He was also a diabetic.

A 42-year-old man from Kavikuyil Nagar who had taken COVID test after he developed fever was taken to the government general hospital last night was declared brought dead. He tested positive for the virus.

Presently 804 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 688 are in Puducherry region (398 at IGMCRI, 197 at JIPMER and 93 in COVID care centres), 74 in Karaikal GH and 38 in Yanam GH. There is no active case in Mahe region.

In all 1,066 patients have been discharged after recovery including 52 patients on Saturday. Till now 29851 samples have been tested, of which 2754 have been negative, and the test results of 302 are awaited. In the last 24 hours, 801 samples have been tested of which 58 were positive.