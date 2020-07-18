First year college student stabbed to death by lover in Kovai

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a horrific incident, an 18-year-old college student was stabbed to death by a 20-year-old youth, allegedly after she rejected his love, at Perur in Coimbatore.

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Friday at Arumugagoundanur near Perur in Coimbatore. The girl died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital at 9.40 am on Saturday, without responding to the treatment, confirmed hospital officials. The girl died due to multiple stab injuries found on her stomach, officials added.

The deceased Aishwarya, daughter of Sakthivel from MR Garden Arumugagoundanur was a first-year BCom student of Thavathiru Santhalinga Adigalar Arts, Science and Tamil College in Perur. The suspect was identified as C Ratheesh (20), works in motor winding workshops and resides at the same MR Garden in Arumugagoundanur.

It is reported that he stabbed her for terminating the relationship with him.

According to the police, as they were residing in the same surrounding and fell in love a few months ago. On knowing their affair, the girl's parents convinced her to break up with Ratheesh. Soon, she stopped speaking with him, which could have made him restless, said police.

On Friday night, the suspect went to Aishwarya's house and asked her to continue the relationship. While Aishwarya's father Sakthivel warned the suspect, in a fit of rage, the suspect Ratheesh stabbed both father and daughter using a knife and managed to escape from the scene.

Aishwarya sustained a stab injury in the abdomen while Sakthivel, who tried to save her, got a cut injury on his hand. Later both were rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where she died on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Perur police registered a case against Ratheesh and launched a manhunt.