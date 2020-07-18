STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four police stations shut in Vellore, civic body office closed in Tiruvannamalai

Published: 18th July 2020 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Four police stations at Gudiyatham in Vellore district were shut after police personnel tested positive (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Four police stations functioning at Gudiyatham in Vellore district were temporarily shut after 12 personnel including an Inspector tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Gudiyatham Town, Taluk, All Woman and Traffic police stations were closed on Saturday after 12 personnel including an Inspector and 3 Sub Inspectors tested positive,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, Vellore district reported 144 new COVID positive cases, taking the total to 3869, sources said.

Civic body office shut

In Tiruvannamalai district, a Town Panchayat office located in Polur was shut on Saturday after a male sanitary worker tested positive, official sources said, adding the office building and premises were completely sanitized.

The district reported 72 fresh cases, taking the total case count to 3,777. Of the 72 cases, three were Bengaluru returnees and one from Chennai. The others included 14 with Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILIs), 32 primary contacts and two secondary contacts, the sources said.

Ranipet crosses 2,000 mark

With the addition of 151 new cases, Ranipet district crossed the 2,000-mark in COVID positive cases. The total stands at 2,093 with 930 active cases, 1132 discharged and 31 deaths, according to district officials.

However, neighbouring Tirupathur district had just 3 positive cases on Saturday. The total has increased to 515

