Miscreants set fire at three temples in Kovai, properties damaged

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Miscreants set a fire at three temples in Coimbatore on Friday night and damaged the properties which were kept in the temple premises.

According to the police, miscreants burnt clothes and tyres at Magaliamman temple on NH road near Five Corners in Town Hall in the city. They damaged the trident which is placed in front of the temple.

Similarly, a tyre was found burnt at the Vinayagar temple in front of Coimbatore Railway Junction. Though is police presence at the Railway Junction premises 24X7, it is believed that the miscreants have put fire during the absence of the police personnel, said sources.

Police said the CCTV footage was collected from the surrounding of Magaliamman temple showing a bike-borne man wearing a jerkin set fire and damaging the things.

In another incident, unknown persons set properties ablaze inside Selva Vinayagar temple premises near Nallampalayam on Friday night.

Following these three incidents, Coimbatore city police initiated an inquiry on it. Meanwhile, BJP announced a protest on Saturday seeking legal action against the miscreants.

Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP state vice president condemned the incidents and asked the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to take stringent action against those who indulged in the act. These incidents happened a day after, Periyar statue was desecrated in Coimbatore on Friday.