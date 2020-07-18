STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mobile triaging centres with X-ray imaging expected to bring down COVID-19 deaths in Madurai

With 138 deaths as on July 17, Madurai stands fourth in terms of mortality rate due to COVID-19.

X-ray

Representational photo. (File Photo| EPS)

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: Mobile triaging centres with X-ray imaging facility that could detect lung infections at a much early stage are set to be stationed in the district. The centres are expected to bring down the number of deaths due to Coronavirus infection.

City Health Officer Dr P Kumaragurubaran told TNIE that mobile triaging units would be stationed at three locations - ESI Hospital in Balarangapuram, Vellivethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School and Corporation Middle School in Krishnapuram Colony - in the district from Saturday. "Two doctors would be deployed in each centres," he said.

As per the current protocol, asymptotic and mildly infected Covid-19 patients who are free of any comorbid conditions and below the age of 60 years are allowed to go under home quarantine upon the advice of medical officers at the respective Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs). Patients with moderate and severe infections would be taken to Covid Care Centres and Government Rajaji Hospital respectively.

However, by establishing triaging centres, asymptomatic and mildly infected patients, upon testing positive for the infection, would first be taken by the corporation officials from their homes to the centres. They would be checked for chest X-RAY and oxygen saturation level.

"Any signs of infection in the lungs would be detected using the X-RAY images at an early stage. Earlier, there were cases where asymptotic patients started developing symptoms later during home quarantine and had to be to shifted to GRH. The triaging centres would now reduce the time taken for shifting and help provide necessary medication before the patient's condition turns severe. Thus death rate could be reduced," he said, adding that the doctors at the centres would decide whether to allow the patients to go under home isolation or not.

Further, Collector TG Vinay said that the number of deaths in the district had reduced in past one week. "While the fever clinics help in early detection of symptomatic cases, the triage centres would help in early detection of lung infections among asymptomatic and mildly infected patients," he added.

