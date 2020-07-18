STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Herald scam part-2 brewing in TNCC: Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy

Rahul Gandhi’s right hand has taken over the trust documents and accounts, alleges S Gurumurthy

S Gurumurthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy on Friday alleged that a National Herald type of scam which rocked the Congress party in Delhi is brewing in Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Trust which has properties worth Rs 20,000 crore and annual income that runs into crores. “National Herald Scam II brewing. Kanishk Singh, Rahul Gandhi’s right hand has taken over the trust documents and accounts. None of the trustees seem to be aware of the accounts,” Gurumurthy said in his Tweet on Friday.

Recalling that the trust was built during the times of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj after the famous 1958 Avadi Congress yielded “huge funds” with which properties were bought, Gurumuthy said “The TNCC has become like the National Herald:  Has only properties; not the party.” “Motilal Vohra who can’t read a number (because of his advanced age) is a trustee and Kanishk Singh controls the TNCC trust. The scam is 10 times the National Herald fraud. And he (Vohra) is the chosen man for National Herald also,” he added. In a series of tweets, Gurumurthy said GK Vasan spoke to him and said after he left the Congress six years ago he was not aware of what was happening in the trust.

“Sonia seems to have appointed new trustees to carry out the National Herald II type of operation. Matter getting worse,” Gurumurthy added. “Will the trustees Sudharshan Nachiappan, Kesavan, and Chakravarthy explain what is happening to the Rs 20,000 crore worth property, why Sonia Gandhi appointing the trustees instead of TNCC executive committee,” Gurumurthy asked. Gurumurthy also alleged that all trustees were summoned to meet Rahul Gandhi in 2009 and instructed them to sign some documents.  

Gurumurthy alleged that a multi-storey building was being planned to be built in the trust land. However, denying the allegations, TNCC president KS Alagiri told Express, “The trust is governed by the trustees as per the rule. And Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi do not interfere in its activities. Also, they can not interfere as per the rule. Hence, it is a baseless allegation”. TNCC treasurer Naesey J Ramachandran too denied this allegation. “ It is not true. The trust is functioning as usual,” he added.   

