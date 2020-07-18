STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi, other leaders condole the death of mathematician CS Seshadri

A leader in the field of algebraic geometry, he made breakthroughs that lie at the base of many branches of this profound discipline.

Mathematician CS Seshadri. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior leaders condoled the death of CS Seshadri, one of the leaders of Indian mathematics in the post-Independence era, who passed away late on Friday in Chennai. He was 88.

A leader in the field of algebraic geometry, he made breakthroughs that lie at the base of many branches of this profound discipline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "In the passing away of Professor C. S. Seshadri, we have lost an intellectual stalwart who did outstanding work in mathematics. His efforts, especially in algebraic geometry, will be remembered for generations. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Seshadri began his career at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research as one of the first batches of graduate students.

He moved to Chennai in 1984, to the Institute of Mathematical Sciences. In 1989, he got an opportunity to start the School of
Mathematics as part of the SPIC Science Foundation, which has evolved into the Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI).

He was elected Fellow of the Royal Society in 1988 and a Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Sciences, USA in 2010. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ganesh tweeted, "CS Seshadri, one of the world’s eminent mathematicians, has just passed away in Chennai. Educated entirely in India, he was a great institution builder in our country. It is easy to earn laurels elsewhere, but to be like Seshadri you need a commitment that goes beyond personal glory."

Governor Banwarilal Purohit also expressed his condolences through a statement on Saturday. "His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of India, Intellectual stalwarts working in Mathematics and his family," he said.

