Tiruchy residents worried as Uzhavar Santhai opens again

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The decision by officials to allow the temporary market at Uzhavar Santhai to reopen just two days after six traders tested positive for coronavirus has taken Tiruchiites by surprise. The six traders tested positive on July 13 after a random sampling test was conducted on them on July 4. With chances of the virus spreading very high, the Corporation decided earlier this week to shut the market for a few days. However, as early as Thursday, several traders who were in contact with positive patients were back in business just 48 hours after the results were intimated.

“After a delay of more than a week, the tests results were intimated to the traders. In the meantime, all of them, irrespective of symptoms or not, conducted business, raising the risk of virus transmission. In such a situation, how can the authorities allow them to return if there is no confirmation if they have contracted the virus or not? What if a trader contracted the virus from one who tested positive in the one week while waiting for the results?” asked Thillai Nagar resident Sundaram.

A few traders in the market are also worried, as they are unsure whether they contracted the virus in the meantime. “Over 150 of us gave swab tests on July 4 and got our results only on July 13. Now, we are very worried after the test results arrived because I have been in contact with few of the traders in the 100-odd days while waiting for results. What am I supposed to do now? I am not sure whether I have contracted the virus and whether I should stop coming to work. We hope some clarity is given to us,” said a trader.

A similar argument was raised in terms of continuous business activity on NSB Road. Two private showrooms on the road were sources of at least 133 COVID-19 cases in the district. When contacted, District Collector S Sivarasu said, “Shutting down markets or commercial establishments can be a long-term solution. We are closely monitoring the situation in both the areas and in touch with traders and contacts. A lockdown or a containment zone would be enforced in a particular area if it witnesses a high number of cases.”