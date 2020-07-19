STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sriharikota spaceport in a fix after two employees test positive

The Sriharikota spaceport is on alert after two employees of the high-security facility tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.

ISRO's workhorse rocket PSLV-C48 carrying India's radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites blast off from the spaceport in Sriharikota Wednesday Dec. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sriharikota spaceport is on alert after two employees of the high-security facility tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. The infected persons, employed at the Solid Propellant Space Booster Plant (SPROB), are residents of Swarnamukhi Nagar, which is one of the three housing colonies of the Sat i sh Dhawan Space Centre(SDSC-Shar). The housing colony is located in Sullurpeta, about 18 km away from Sriharikota island. Two of their family members too have tested positive. A member of the Contact Tracing Committee has confirmed this to TNIE.

“Both are working as technicians in SPROB. We have identified about 50 primary and secondary contacts, who have been tested and their results are expected by today (Saturday) evening. The infected have been shifted to a private hospital in Nellore.” The officials seem to be worried as both the infected employees had attended duties in SPROB. The place has been sanitised completely.

As of now there are no positive cases inside Sriharikota. Meanwhile, SDSC-Shar Controller V Kumbakarnan has ordered constitution of multiple teams to curb an outbreak inside the campus. Separate task force teams have been formed for Sriharikota, Pulicat Nagar, Swarnamukhi Nagar and Pinakini Nagar to make arrangements for shifting the positive cases to hospitals and for disinfecting houses/locations and surroundings of such patients.

The Office Order, a copy of which is available with TNIE, states that the task force teams will also assist contact-tracing teams in finding out the primary and secondary contacts of the confirmed and suspected Covid-19 cases and recommend containment zones. “The Covid-19 task force teams shall immediately come into action, if any Covid-19 cases reported/suspected/ confirmed in SDSC-Shar housing colonies. Welfare Clubs shall support the task force teams in the respective housing colonies.

Based on need, the task force teams can co-opt the additional members, whenever essential,” Office Order reads. A senior official of SDSCShar told TNIE that all the preventive measures and necessary steps have been taken. “The centre is operating with only skeletal staff for emergency and essential services.” “Operation and maintenance contract employees, who are residing in SDSC Shar housing colonies, were only allowed to attend the duties. Persons from hot spots and containment zones were not permitted,” the senior official added.

Know the area
The infected persons, employed at the Solid Propellant Space Booster Plant (SPROB), are residents of Swarnamukhi Nagar, which is one of the three housing colonies of the Satish Dhawan Space  entre(SDSC-Shar). The housing colony is located in Sullurpeta, about 18 km away from Sriharikota island

