STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil institute to digitise 41 classical works

Lots of palm-leaf manuscripts have been digitised by the institute; original manuscripts also to be made available

Published: 19th July 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), which got its first permanent director recently, has kickstarted various projects on diverse topics. The key initiative is to make available online the original editions of 41 classical works of the Sangam period and post- Sangam period, including Tholkappiyam and Thirukkural, in PDF format. Many of the original editions were published in 1812.

40 books published by the institute would be hosted as ebooks in the CICT website and would be accessible to everyone. Talking to Express, Dr R Chandrasekaran, the first-ever permanent Director of CICT, said that the institute had also sent many proposals to the Centre for creating Tamil Chairs in various universities across the country as well as in foreign countries.

“Lots of palm-leaf manuscripts have been digitised by the institute and we are making arrangements to make available the original manuscripts through a search engine,” he added. Stating that the CICT office would relocate to a new spacious building at Perumbakkam in January, Chandrasekaran said that the government had invited applications for 40 vacancies, including registrar, professors, assistant professors, administrative staff etc.

“Once the Covid-19 crisis is over, the appointments would begin,” he said. Another major initiative of the institute is to translate Thirukkural into 22 languages, mentioned in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution. “The Centre had ordered the translation works, and we have already translated it into five languages. The translated books would be made available on our website,” Chandrasekaran further said. The CICT has so far published around 40 books on various subjects in English language, and they would be made available as e-books through the website.

“These books include four volumes of commentary on Thirukkural, authored by Professor Manavalan of the University of Madras. He has compiled the English commentaries by 18 authors for each Thirukkural couplet and it is a treasure trove for researchers,” he added. Between 2007 and 2018, many scholars were requested to take up research projects on ancient Tamil works, and a total of 280 project papers are available with the institute. Dr Chandrasekar said the CICT was also engaged in translating one of the most significant works of the late epigraphist Iravatham Mahadevan -- Early Tamil Epigraphy from the Earliest Times to the 6 Century AD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CICT
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp