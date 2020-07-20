STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DVAC told to probe corruption charges against DSP Ravindra Prakashm, inspector in Madurai

The judge noted that the complainant in the said case has made serious allegations against the DSP one Ravindra Prakash and an Inspector Jeya Britta that the duo received Rs 10 lakh as bribe.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered Vigilance and Anti-corruption department to inquire into the corruption charges levelled against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and an inspector of Ramanathapuram district.

Justice B Pugalendhi was hearing a batch of petitions filed by some members of VOC Matriculation Educational Society in Paramakudi to transfer the investigation of a case registered against them for allegedly forging documents and threatening a deputy registrar during the election of office bearers to the society in 2019.

The judge noted that the complainant in the said case has made serious allegations against the DSP one Ravindra Prakash and an Inspector Jeya Britta that the duo received Rs 10 lakh as bribe from the petitioners and compelled the deputy registrar to give statement in favour of the petitioners in the election proceedings.

A status report filed before the court by the Ramanathapuram SP also indicated that the duo failed to take action on various complaints lodged against the petitioners, the judge pointed out. Since allegations of illegal gratification were involved, the judge directed the vigilance department to depute a DSP and complete the investigation in the case within six months.

