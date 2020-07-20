Man from Hindu outfit held in Erode for bid to wrap Periyar statue with saffron shawl

By Express News Service

ERODE: An attempt by a Hindu outfit functionary to wrap a statue of Periyar at Erode with a saffron shawl was thwarted by police personnel posted nearby for security on Monday.

The Hindu Makkal Katchi functionary was arrested at Paneerselvam Park in Erode town. He was identified as Prakash, 45.



In an attempt to condemn the Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel -- which denigrated a Hindu devotional song 'Kanda Shasti' -- Prakash had brought a saffron shawl to wrap around the social reformer's statue. However, policemen on duty stopped him from doing so.

A Hindu Makkal Katchi functionary was arrested by police after he attempted to wrap #Periyar statue at Erode with a saffron shawl to condemn the #KarupparKootam YouTube Channel.

Sources said that Prakash had alerted media persons in advance about his plan, following which his dramatic arrest on the spot was recorded live. In the video, which went viral on social media, he was seen raising slogans hailing Hindu deity Lord Muruga.

One of the police officials said that the accused was arrested and remanded in custody.



It may be noted that after a similar incident came to light in Coimbatore last week, where one youth smeared saffron paint on the statue, police personnel were deployed to provide protection to the Dravidian idealogue's statue and his memorial at Katcheri Street.