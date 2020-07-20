STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thuglak editor Gurumurthy raises more issues about Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Trust

“How did Sonia Gandhi appoint Motilal Vora and Kesavan as trustees? TNCC leaders are terrified of the name of Sonia Gandhi. All rush to say she has not done anything.

Published: 20th July 2020 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy

Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy on Sunday raised more issues relating to the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Trust and said on Monday, he would come out with details on how the Trust had done everything other than promoting the objects for which it established.  

In a series of tweets, he posed this question to the TNCC leaders: “Is Congress party paying market rent (or even rent) for Sathyamurthy Bhavan? Bhavan belongs to TNCC trust which is not for Congress but for poor, education etc. It is a 20 ground property. For building alone rent will be `100/ft - i.e., several lakhs per month.” Stating that he would come out with the noble objects of the Trust and how the trust had gone against them, Gurumurthy said, “I have not come out with the evidence I have about how the trustees of TNCC are not administering the trust but ‘family retainers’ do from Delhi.

For them, the TNCC property worth thousands of crores of rupees is more valuable than TNCC or its leaders.” Gurumurthy reiterated that the Trust deed is clear that only the Working Committee of TNCC could appoint the trustees. “How did Sonia Gandhi appoint Motilal Vora and Kesavan as trustees? TNCC leaders are terrified of the name of Sonia Gandhi. All rush to say she has not done anything.

But she has. Will they respond?” On Friday, Gurumurthy alleged that a National Herald type of scam which rocked the Congress party in Delhi is brewing in TNCC Trust which has properties worth `20,000 crore and its annual income runs into crores of rupees.   He charged that Kanishk Singh, Rahul Gandhi’s right hand had taken over the trust documents and accounts.

BJP State president L Murugan has demanded a thorough investigation by the Income Tax Department into the alleged irregularities in the TNCC Trust and that the Congress high command should clarify the issue immediately since late leader K Kamaraj had established this trust to serve poor and needy. 
Congress president KS Alagiri termed the allegations as politically motivated. “TNCC Executive Committee nominated Motilal Vora and CR Kesan as trustees of TNCC Charitable Trust as per trust deed in 2015. I strongly condemn the allegations which are malafide and politically motivated,” he tweeted.

Deeds of TNCC
Gurumurthy reiterated that the Trust deed is clear that only the Working Committee of TNCC could appoint the trustees. “How did Sonia Gandhi appoint Motilal Vora and Kesavan as trustees? TNCC leaders are terrified of her name. All rush to say she has not done anything. But she has. Will they respond?”
 

