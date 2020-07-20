Two electrocuted in Tiruttani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men who allegedly went on a hunt for rabbits and wild boars three days ago were found electrocuted in Tiruttani. According to the police, Gopal from Thiruvalangadu in Tiruttani found two men and a wild boar lying dead in a farmland near his house.

The land belongs to Madhivanan from Chennai. The deceased were identified as Raja (48) and his nephew Arumugam( 20) from Nemili. “The duo left house on Thursday after informing their families that they are going to hunt rabbits and wild boars,” said the police officer. Kanagammachathram police registered a case of unnatural death.