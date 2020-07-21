STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 68-year-old man succumbs as death toll rises to 30 in Puducherry, 91 new cases reported

Dr S Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare said the infection rate is 17.9 percent with 91 testing positive in a sample of 521 and the fatality rate is 1.4 percent.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 68-year-old male succumbed to COVID-19 as Puducherry reported 91 cases on Tuesday as taking the tally to 2179 and death toll to 30 .

Releasing the information, Dr S Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare said the infection rate is 17.9 percent with 91 testing positive in a sample of 521 and the fatality rate is 1.4 percent.

Among the new cases, 90 cases are in Puducherry region and 1 in Karaikal region.

Presently  831 persons are undergoing treatment of which 758 are in Puducherry region (449 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI), 204 at JIPMER, 105 in COVID care centres), 45 in Karaikal GH and 28  in Yanam GH.  There are no cases in Mahe region.

The 68-year-old man from Muthialpet with diabetes died of Covid Pneumonia.

In all 1318 patients have been discharged after recovery including 53 patients on Tuesday.  Till now 31,947 samples have been tested, of which 29495 are negative and the test results of 134 are awaited.

