DMK holds protest against 'high' power bills, says it has no links with Karuppar Koottam

Talking to reporters after a demonstration outside his house against the ‘high’ electricity bills slapped on domestic users, Durai Murugan said, “The DMK hasn’t got any links with that outfit."

DMK treasurer Durai Murugan , along with party supporters protesting in front of his house at Gandhi Nagar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of allegations linking the Karuppar Koottam to the DMK, the party’s treasurer Durai Murugan on Tuesday stated that it had no links with the outfit.

Talking to reporters after presiding over a demonstration outside his house in Gandhi Nagar against the ‘high’ electricity bills slapped on domestic users, he said, “The DMK hasn’t got any links with that outfit. And we do not have the necessity to have (any links).”

Referring to the alleged inflated power bills, he blamed the Electricity Minister P Thangamani and said the Minister was in a confused state.

Durai Murugan, who is also the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, took strong exception to Governors wielding much power in Union Territories in the wake of the latest tiff between the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister in Puducherry.

“The DMK has been opposing the post of Governor for long. Our stand is that there is no need for a Governor. The current situation warrants a rethink on it. All rights have been taken away,” he said.

The DMK veteran also hit out at the BJP over its drive to raise the Dalit card in politics. He said the saffron party had no real interest in uplifting either the Dalits or OBCs but only Hindutva politics.

Durai Murugan’s son and Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand and other leaders took part in the demonstration.

