DMK not against any religion, says Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin, in a letter to the party cadres on Monday, said that “DMK is not a party against any religion” and is working for the betterment of all.

The opposition leader, in the letter, said, “The concerted effort of the DMK in the 2019 Parliamentary elections and its subsequent victory turned the whole of India towards Tamil Nadu. The rulers know very well that the influence of the DMK among the public is growing every passing day. They are making various diversion efforts to destroy the influence of the DMK.”

Responding to a recent social media campaign against the DMK, Stalin said, “DMK has been following the footsteps of social justice and self-respect, which were put forth by Periyar, and the party has no hate against any particular religion. People from different religions are in DMK. And the party has been working for the betterment of people from all walks of life.”

Listing out various religious works and welfare measures that DMK had carried out for all sections of people when the party was in power, Stalin urged his party cadres to ignore the social media campaign against the party and not react to it.