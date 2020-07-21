DSP told to probe alleged custodial torture of Tenkasi man

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Alangulam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to investigate the alleged custodial torture of one Arunachalam of Tenkasi at the hands of Pavoorchatram police.

Justice R Pongiappan passed the order following a petition filed by Arunachalam's wife Jamuna Bai. According to Jamuna Bai, her husband Arunachalam, who was running a fish kiosk, was picked up by Sub-Inspector (SI) Sureshkumar and two policemen of Pavoorchatram police station. He was confined at the police station for a day on May 21, she added. The next day, the man went to the police station to get his two-wheeler, seized by the police the previous day, released.

When he did not return by nightfall, Jamuna Bai went to the station, where she found a severely injured Arunachalam sitting naked on the floor, the petitioner alleged. She brought her husband home that night, but he was reeling under mental agony; he died by suicide on May 23, she claimed. Blaming the police personnel for her husband's suicide, Jamuna Bai prayed the court to transfer the investigation into Arunachalam's death from the Pavoorchatram police to the DSP.