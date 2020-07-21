STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foundation laid for Keezhadi museum

The Keezhadi site has revealed that Tamil civilisation is more than 2,600 years old and Tamils were literate even in the 6th century BCE.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami laying the foundation stone for the world-class museum at Kondhagai village near Keezhadi through video conference facility on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, on behalf of Archaeological Department, laid the foundation stone to establish a world-class museum at Kondhagai village near Keezhadi in Sivaganga district on Monday, at a cost of `12.21 crore through video conference facility.

The museum will be established over 0.81 hectares in the Thirubuvanam taluk. Establishing of the musuem will be carried out by the heritage wing of the State government’s Public Works Department.

During the occasion at secretariat, the Minister for Tamil official language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan, Minister for Khadi and village industries G Baskaran, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and others took part.

It may be recalled that the sixth phase of excavation has been underway since February 19 at Keezhadi and its surrounding areas Manalur, Kondhagai and Agaram. A total of 14,535 artefacts have been unearthed from the site so far. Excavation has been conducted over 110 acres of land here since 2014. The Keezhadi site has revealed that Tamil civilisation is more than 2,600 years old and Tamils were literate even in the 6th century BCE.

CM condoles death of former Thoothukudi MLA
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled death of former Thoothukudi MLA Rajammal, who died due to illness, on Sunday. He expressed his condolence to her family members. AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also conveyed his condolence to the family members of the departed soul.

