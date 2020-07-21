STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Introduce single window system for arts and science streams: AUT

Tt was high time government introduced single window system for arts and science streams on the lines of engineering and medical admissions says the Association of University Teachers.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the State government directing educational institutions to follow online admissions, the Association of University Teachers (AUT) said it was high time government introduced single window system for arts and science streams on the lines of engineering and medical admissions. A resolution to this effect was passed by AUT's central executive meeting on Sunday.

"The age-old argument that there are more courses than engineering or medicine holds no water. Considering consequences like how parents can be saved from paying exorbitant amounts for securing admission, single window admission should be introduced," said K Pandiyan, former president, AUT. "Single window system can be carried by each of the universities for affiliated colleges alone or there could be separate counselling (single window admissions) for self-financed, government and aided colleges," he added.

Lack of admission guidelines

Further, AUT condemned the State government for not releasing admission guidelines this year. "Though colleges have been, at large, flouting many admission guideline in the past, not even releasing it this year is like giving colleges a free reign altogether," said Pandiyan. They pointed to certain admission guidelines intended to check colleges from fleecing applicants, like filling up aided seats first and then going for self financed ones; limits in fee staring from application fee and such.

Also, the association passed a resolution condemning Bharathidasan University (BDU) for not forming Vice Chancellor (VC) search committee yet. The tenure of BDU's current VC is to end by January 2021. The university has to form a search committee 6 months before to appoint the next VC. However, with just 5 months left they haven't formed the committee yet. The AUT noted that formation of the committee by itself would take time, and if they don't start immediately how the uiniversity would be able to appoint the next VC on time, by January.

The AUT said members would contribute their one- salary towards Chief Minister's corona relief fund.

