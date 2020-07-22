DMK raises black flags against high electricity bills

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK staged a protest on Tuesday against irregularities in electricity metre readings for the last billing cycle. DMK leaders and cadre staged a black flag protest in front of their houses, along with a section of the general public.

Party president MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi and MLAs M Subramaniam, Sekar Babu, other elected representatives and party functionaries staged protest. They raised slogans condemning the AIADMK government, urging the authorities to set the irregularities right immediately.

DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, also presided over a demonstration outside his house in Vellore. He blamed Electricity Minister P Thangamani for the high bills. Murugan took strong exception to Governors wielding much power in Union Territories in the wake of the tiff between L-G Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in Puducherry. The DMK veteran also hit out at the BJP over its drive to play the Dalit card in politics.

Dy Speaker moves HC seeking damages

Chennai: Deputy Assembly Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman has moved the Madras High Court, demanding Rs 1 crore from DMK chief MK Stalin towards damages, for associating his name with the infamous sexual assault case in Pollachi. The counsels for Stalin, his son-in-law Sabareesan, and editors of Kalaignar TV, Nakkheeran, and Junior Vikatan, accepted the notice on July 20. The case has been adjourned to August 18. Jayaraman has stated that Stalin’s allegations were based on false reports.