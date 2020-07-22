Shortage of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab in Tiruchy private hospitals amid surge in demand

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the number of patients in the ICU at private hospitals in Tiruchy increasing, the demand for drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab is also rising. Private hospitals are having to wage a big battle for procuring a single vial of either of the drugs. For a patient, six vials of Remdesivir are needed and anywhere between 1-3 vials of Tocilizumab.



While some private hospitals have sufficient stock of the drugs, many are struggling. There are 10 private hospitals treating COVID patients in Tiruchy. There are no distributors for these drugs in Tiruchy. Hospitals are procuring the drugs from the manufacturers directly, or from distributors in other districts.

Many patients have been asking for help on social media. A patient narrated their ordeal to The New Indian Express.



“My father was very sick and needed Tocilizumab. The hospital tried its level best to get the drug but they asked us to also try to get it. I got in touch with many friends in Chennai, Coimbatore, and finally got the drug after two days. Luckily, my father reacted well to the drug,” said a patient’s son in Tiruchy.

Affordability also comes into play, say doctors. Six vials of Remdesivir cost Rs. 24,000 and a single vial of Tocilizumab costs around Rs. 40,000.

Sources said that 12 vials of Tocilizumab and 16 vials of Remdesivir were available in Tiruchy on Wednesday. However, doctors rue that even if they procure one vial, it’s not enough. Whatever stock comes has to be rationed and given to the patient who is in dire need. But, there is a general consensus amongst doctors that Tocilizumab works in most cases, but Remdesivir hasn’t been proven yet.

“Tocilizumab is used on patients when they go into a cytokine storm, which is usually around the 7th-10th day. As it is an old drug, we know that it works. Remdesivir is generally used around the 5th day. In vitro studies in the lab have proven that Remdesivir works, however, it may react differently in different people,” said Dr. Vijaya Kanna, Nodal Officer for COVID, SRM Hospital.

The problem is mainly to do with the demand-supply issue as the manufacturers themselves have limited stock. With another brand Mylan launching Remdesivir, doctors are hopeful of better stock in the coming days.

“Since the past two days, we have been getting a limited stock of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab is still a challenge. We are hoping that supply gets better with more brands launching the drug,” said Dr. Vivek Sundaram of Sundaram Hospitals.



Some patients also say that TNMSC has been of great help. When contacted directly by patients, TNMSC has made the drug available.

The MGMGH however, has a sufficient stock of both the drugs, according to Dean Dr. K Vanitha.