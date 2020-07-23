Class XII students can apply for retotalling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students who have appeared for State Board Class 12 examination can apply for revaluation or retotalling of their marksheets between July 24 and 30. The examination results were published on July 16, a day after the Higher Education Minister opened registrations for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020.

In an order on Wednesday, the government said that it will facilitate students to collect their provisional certificate from schools and apply and collect the scanned copy or results of re-totalling or revaluation. The government has permitted students to come to school. The Director of Government Examinations will issue Standard Operating Procedures soon. The printed mark sheets will be issued later.

Students can go to school during application window

