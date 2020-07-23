COVID-19 impact: Mobile marriage stage receives good response in Tirupur

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: With the number of people attending marriage events restricted to a maximum of 50 persons, marriages have become low-key events with sanitizers and masks, due to the COVID-19 curfew. These restrictions have hit the business of marriage halls and stage decorators.

But, a 39-year-old art decorator Abdul Hakkim from Udumalaipet in Tirupur has decided to convert the new normal into a business opportunity.

Since not many people are ready to spend on a marriage hall for 50 attendees, Hakkim came up with an idea of mobile marriage stages on a load van, which could be set up near their house or any vacant place within an hour. This idea has received good appreciation from the public and he has received dozens of enquiries for the innovation.

Only on Saturday, the inaugural marriage event was held in this mobile marriage stage and he has already got two bookings. He charges Rs 25,000 per day for the mobile marriage stage.

Speaking to TNIE, Abdul Hakkim said, “My business was smooth until the COVID-19 curfew. With several marriages cancelled, several decorators were financially hit and lost businesses. In the months of April, May and June, we were left with no hope. Since, art decorators and workers were not listed in the unorganised sector we could not get government benefits.”

“But I didn't lose hope, as I always believed that adversity often presents opportunities we might otherwise miss. I began to study the curfew conditions and found that creating a mobile unit might resolve the issue. Using my vehicle as the foundation for the marriage hall, I decided to create a beautiful stage along with sofa sets with background decorations with stairs. Along with this, 50 chairs, carpets, light fixtures, air coolers are installed. Apart from this, there are four dining tables and 50 chairs for visitors and relatives,” he explained.

He avoids heavy items and uses light weight modules.

“Operating with a four member team, the entire installation takes just one hour for setting up in any open space in their neighbourhood. Though it is a simple process, I begin operation only after the relatives get the permission from police and local bodies for conducting the marriage event and follow social distancing norms specified. When I explained the idea to my friends, it invited a good response and the first marriage was held on Saturday. The marriage photos and videos spread through social media the next day and I have received two token advances and dozen enquiries within two days,” he added.