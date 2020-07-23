Eight days after giving samples, DMK MLA tests COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Rajapalayam MLA S Thangapandian of DMK tested positive for Coronavirus infection eight days after his swab samples were collected. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madurai since Wednesday morning.

Speaking to TNIE, Thangapandian said that he approached Government Hospital in Rajapalayam on July 14 after developing symptoms of Covid-19.

"The test results came only on Tuesday night and only then that I came to know that I have been tested positive for the virus infection. When asked, the health officials told me that the samples were sent to Nagercoil for testing and that had caused the delay," he said.

"Luckily, I am healthy enough to manage for eight days without hospitalisation. What would a patient with deteriorating health condition do? The administrative flaw would lead only to an increase in death rate," he added.

The MLA said that earlier on June 23, the swab samples of his as well as his family members were taken after some in the family developed symptoms of the infection. "At that time, the results were released after 5 days (June 28) and I was tested negative," he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the district has the capacity to test only 600 samples a day. "But, the authorities draw samples from 1,200 on a daily basis. The results of many are getting delayed due to the the inadequate testing capacity in the district," they said.

Meanwhile, the MLA had taken part in a statewide black-flag protest against exorbitant electricity charges near Chettiyarpettai on Tuesday. Last week, he had also distributed Covid relief measures in Rajapalayam. However, he said that everyone had followed social distancing norms during those events.