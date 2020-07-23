STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders strict action against cops seeking bribes from kin of prisoners out on parole

The court emphasized that convicts are languishing in jail and do not have any source of livelihood and their families are already suffering

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court rapped the Tamil Nadu prisons department for demanding bribes from families of prisoners who came out on parole. It was brought to the court's notice that policemen who escort prisoners on parole were collecting charges from their families.

The court also ordered the state government to amend the Tamil Nadu prison rules to dispose of parole pleas in two weeks.

The two-member bench comprising justices R Kirubakaran and VM Hemalatha was hearing a habeas corpus plea directing the Superintendent of Prisons, Salem, to grant ordinary leave for a period of one month without escort to life convict prisoner D Radhakrishnan.

The petitioner also contended that police officials accompanying the convicts are taking money in the name of charges.

The court in its order observed, "If it is happening, then it is illegal and it would amount to bribe. It is made clear that if any such incident is brought to the notice of this Court, then departmental proceedings would be taken against the concerned officials. Also, action under the Prevention of Corruption Act would be taken."

The court also emphasized that the convicts are languishing in jail and do not have any source of livelihood and their families are already suffering. In spite of this, these people are fleecing convicts who come out on parole without any sympathy.

Therefore, the court directed the Inspector General of Prisons to make it clear that no amount shall be demanded from convicts when they come out on parole and if any such incident happens, it can be promptly reported to the authorities.

The counsel for the petitioner also argued that they had applied for parole in September 2019. However, it took several months for the authorities to consider the petition.

The court granting 10 days parole to the life convict also ordered an amendment of the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules.

The court directed the police department to get a report from the probation officer and local Sub Inspector of Police, if necessary, within one week and the prison authorities shall forward the same to the government for passing appropriate orders.

The government shall pass appropriate orders and intimate the same to the family members of the prisoners within a period of one week. The above two weeks time limit would do justice to the parties, it added.

"The government is directed to make appropriate amendments in the rules indicating two weeks’ time limit for disposal of the representation for ordinary leave. Till such amendment is made, the above time limit shall be in force and shall be scrupulously followed by the authorities", the court ordered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court parole Tamil Nadu prisoners
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp