Many come forward to give plasma

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s announcement that plasma trials would begin shortly in Coimbatore, a city-based blood donors coordination team said that many people are willing to donate plasma to help others improve their immunity.

Speaking to TNIE, a coordinator of the Coimbatore District Blood Donors Coordination Team A Ayoob Riyas said that they have a database of 60 people, who recovered from Covid-19 and are healthy.

“Besides coordinating and arranging blood, we are now spreading awareness about plasma therapy. Recently, we helped a Covid patient from Chennai get a plasma donor.” Meanwhile, a group of men, who tested positive after attending a religious conference at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi in March, have also expressed their willingness to donate plasma.

Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind in Coimbatore Abdul Hakkim said, “As many as 120 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat this year have recovered from Coronavirus. Once the plasma trials begin here, we can coordinate with them and arrange for contribution of blood plasma for therapy.”