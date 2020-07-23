Puducherry Chief Minister announces Rs 1 lakh relief for kin of COVID-19 victims

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday announced a solatium of Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of those who die of COVID-19 in the Union territory from the Chief Minister’s COVID care fund.

Winding up the discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic on the notice given by A Anbazhagan, floor leader of the AIADMK, and R Siva, floor leader of the DMK, in the territorial assembly, the Chief Minister said that essential items worth Rs 700 would be provided to each family in the containment zone. Further assistance to families affected by the pandemic would be provided after the Centre releases funds to Puducherry, he said.

So far, Rs 9.16 crore have been received in donations to the Chief Minister’s COVID relief fund, he said, adding that already 12 lakh was given for purchase of equipment to fight COVID-19. On Thursday, another Rs 10 lakh has been given for providing essential items to people in containment zones.

Stating that there is need for procurement of beds as all the existing beds in the COVID hospitals -- Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and JIPMER -- are full, the Chief Minister said that the government proposes to enhance the beds to 5000. In addition, JIPMER also should make arrangements to enhance beds to 500 beds for COVID patients.

Further, he said that there is lack of cooperation from private medical colleges. If they fail to cooperate, government will take over the medical colleges for providing COVID care, he said.

However, there is need for funds for purchase of equipment and medicines from the Centre. The revenue realization is only 58 percent, while the GST compensation of Rs 490 crores is yet to be released by the Centre. At present, funds from the Disaster Management department are being used to deal with the pandemic.

Seeking cooperation of all, he said that senior bureaucrats should take proactive measures for procuring all necessary equipment and medicines for COVID-19 care without delay so that lives of people can be saved.

As many as 2421 persons were infected by the virus in Puducherry and 1400 were treated and discharged. So far, 34 persons have died and 987 are still being treated. Appreciating the services of health workers, police and other staff, he said that the COVID death rate was 1.4 percent in Puducherry compared to the national average of 2.5 percent.