Sathankulam custodial deaths: 2 CBI officials probing case test positive

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two CBI officials, part of the team investigating the alleged custodial death of two Sathankulam traders, tested positive for Covid-19. On July 20, the agency was granted custody of three arrested cops — head constable Samadurai, and Grade I constables Veilmuthu and Chelladurai — till Thursday.

With the officials testing positive, the accused were returned to judicial custody a day earlier (on Wednesday). Chief Judicial Magistrate TV Hemananda Kumar of Madurai, before whom the three policemen were produced, remanded them in Madurai Central Prison till August 5.

Sources said the infected CBI officials were admitted to Madurai Railway Hospital. Meanwhile, three other arrested policemen — head constable Murugan and Muthuraj, and Grade I constable Thomas Francis — have moved the CBI special court in Madurai for bail.