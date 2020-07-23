Tirupur man streams his suicide live on social media

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 37-year-old man live-streamed taking his own life on a social media platform in Tirupur city on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Ramkumar from Dharapuram, worked at a private company in Tirupur city. He lived with his wife Suhasini and their 13-year-old son in Boyampalayam.

Ramkumar telephoned his father on Wednesday and told him he wanted to end his life. Later, he live-streamed his death from his account on a social media site, the police said.

Shocked by the video, his friends phoned his wife, who rushed to the house. The door was broken and Ramkumar was found unconscious. He was taken to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Anupparpalayam police have registered a case and as part of the investigation have seized a letter written by Ramkumar before his death. His decision to live-stream his last moments has shocked many.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104, Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 or the N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention helpline 1800-121-203040.)