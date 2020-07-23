TN students permitted to visit schools from July 24-30 to collect marksheets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students have been permitted to go to school from July 24 to July 30 to collect provisional marksheets while following social distancing norms.

This comes after a government order was passed by the Chief Secretary permitting students to come to school to collect provisional mark certificates as well as applying for scanned copies or retotalling or revaluation of answer scripts.

Earlier, the Director of Government Examinations sought approval for SoPs to permit students to come to school from July 24 to July 30 for distribution of provisional marksheets.

As per the social distancing norms prescribed, the provisional marksheets will be issued to students or parents, who should be wearing masks, in the schools according to pre-assigned time slots and not more than 20 students or parents will be present during a slot of one hour.

Students or parents in containment zones and undergoing quarantine due to travel shall be asked to come to school to collect the mark certificates after the quarantine period is over or the containment zone is declared normal.

Staff should wear gloves and two classrooms must be earmarked as waiting halls for students or parents following social distancing norms, the government order stated.