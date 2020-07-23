STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribal houses in Puliyakandi will be renovated soon: Anamalai Tahsildar, Kottur EO

VS Paramasivam district President of Tamil Nadu Tribal Welfare association had posted a message in social media alleging that the tribal families in Puliyakandi tribal settlement.

Published: 23rd July 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after tribal people in Puliyakandi near Pollachi announced that they are going to live inside the forest or into the government offices citing their damaged houses, Anamalai Tahsildar and Kottur EO held talks with the people and assured to repair their houses at the earliest, on wednesday afternoon.

VS Paramasivam district President of Tamil Nadu Tribal Welfare association had posted a message in social media alleging that the tribal families in Puliyakandi tribal settlement coming under the Kottur Panchayat near Pollachi are in a constant fear about their condition of the houses that were in dilapidated condition and they may collapse at any time due to the recent incessant rain.

Paramasivam also stated that a portion of the roof of the concrete slab also fell inside the house of tribals Krishnaveni and Anandhi and the inmates miraculously escaped without any injuries on Tuesday night 10 pm.

He also demanded the authorities to repair the houses on war footing and warned that the tribal people will live in government offices or inside the forest, if the government fails to carry out the repair work.

Coming to know about this, Coimbatore district collector K Rajamani who in turn directed the Anamalai Tahsildar Venkatachalam and Williams along with local police inspector Subramaniam to hold talks with the tribal and as well as the association members.

Paramasivam said that out of 40 tribal houses, the team agreed to renovate the ten houses for Rs 2.10 lakh as soon as possible initially and the work will begin soon for remaining people soon after house pattas will be issued to them to the remaining tribal people.

"These houses were constructed by the forest department two decades ago and the conditions of the houses started worsening in the last ten years. Despite repeated appeals, the forest department and the revenue department have not yet carried out repair works and left the tribal people in lurch," said Paramasivam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puliyakandi Pollachi Anamalai Tahsildar
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff had to be deployed to clear the water stagnation in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
New ward at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital filled with water due to rains
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India Ideas Summit : The options to invest in India are extensive says PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp