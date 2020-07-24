STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

6,472 more infected in Tamil Nadu; over 60k tested

In a new high, the State recorded 6,472 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday, while a whopping 60,375 tests were also conducted on the day.

Published: 24th July 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19 test

A health worker collects a sample of a Greater Chennai Corporation employee for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test (Photo | PTI)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a new high, the State recorded 6,472 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday, while a whopping 60,375 tests were also conducted on the day. As many as 88 people succumbed to the infection on Thursday, taking the State’s toll to 3,232. 

Eleven of the 88 victims did not have any co-morbid conditions. Meanwhile, as many as 84 people, including security personnel and fire service staff who are working in Raj Bhavan tested positive for the infection on Thursday. 

Following this, as a precautionary measure entire Raj Bhavan premises has been disinfected and sanitized by Corporation Health authorities. While Chennai district alone recorded 1,336 cases and 11 deaths, its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded 375, 330, and 416 cases respectively.  Health Department data from March till July 21, shared exclusively with Express, has revealed that Chengalpattu district has the highest positivity rate - 19.83 per cent - in the State. 

TN’s ‘testing per million’ figures twice the national average

Chennai district recorded 17.77 per cent positivity rate, while the State figure stood at 9.07 per cent against the national average of 8.30 per cent. Virudhunagar (14.13 per cent), Ramanathapuram (11.71 per cent) and Ranipet (11.65 percent) districts recorded positivity rates higher than the national average. In total, 19 districts in the State have recorded a positivity rate of above 5 per cent. Experts point out that a positivity of 5 per cent or less indicates that the infection spread is under control.

The data also noted that Tamil Nadu’s tests per million is 24,262, over twice the national figure of 10,421.Chennai and 12 other districts have surpassed the Tamil Nadu figure on this front. Chennai has conducted 68,028 tests per million, Kanniyakumari 38,542, Theni 32,624, The Nilgiris 29,238, Tirunelveli 28,871, Tiruvannmalai 27,423, Madurai 27,423, Vellore 26,490, Erode, 26,443, Thanjavur 25,990, Thoothukudi 25,948, Coimbatore 25,068 and Chengalpattu 24,544.

According to the data, incidence of the disease per million population in Chennai and five other districts was higher than the Tamil Nadu figure of 2,200. Chennai, with an incidence per million of 12,086, tops the list and is followed by Chengalpattu (4,867), Kancheepuram (3,287), Tiruvallur (2,822), Madurai (2,428) and Vellore (2,395). Tamil Nadu has tested 21,57,869 samples and 20,75,522 people so far, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp