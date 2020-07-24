STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Aavin invites auto and taxi drivers to work as its 'mobile agents' across Tamil Nadu

Aavin said it has begun the initiative to increase the sales of its milk products besides supporting auto and taxi drivers, who are struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Published: 24th July 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Aavin

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aavin has invited drivers of autos and call taxis to work as its ‘mobile agents’ across Tamil Nadu.

Aavin said it has begun the initiative to increase the sales of its milk products besides supporting auto and taxi drivers, who are struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Auto and call taxi drivers can now use their vehicles as ‘mobile outlets’ for Aavin, it said in a statement.

A month ago, the state-owned Aavin, also known Tamilnadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (TCMPF), reduced the deposit for agents from Rs 10,000 to 1000.

To mark the launch of the mobile outlets, two auto drivers in Nilgiri and Tirunelveli have been appointed ‘Aavin agents’ recently, said the statement.

“The drivers can become agents by depositing Rs 1000 at the General Manager’s office in the respective districts and headquarters office in Chennai. Aavin will supply milk products with a profit margin of Rs one or two per product thereby enabling the agents to earn Rs 15,000 a month,” said a senior official from Aavin.

Officials said about 575 new agents have been appointed across the state so far.

Aavin procures about 40 lakh litres of milk a day, of which 25 lakh litres are being sold as milk while the remaining is converted into various milk products such as skimmed milk powder, ice creams, buttermilk, curd, ghee and butter.

“Our milk products have got huge demand in smaller towns and villages and we are planning to appoint more such agents. Now, Aavin milk and its products will be available for a larger section of consumers,” explained the official.

The annual turnover of Aavin stood at Rs 5800 crore for 2019-20 and its monthly sales of milk increased from Rs 34.78 to 41.15 crore, said the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aavin Aavin mobile agent
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp