Aavin invites auto and taxi drivers to work as its 'mobile agents' across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Aavin has invited drivers of autos and call taxis to work as its ‘mobile agents’ across Tamil Nadu.

Aavin said it has begun the initiative to increase the sales of its milk products besides supporting auto and taxi drivers, who are struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Auto and call taxi drivers can now use their vehicles as ‘mobile outlets’ for Aavin, it said in a statement.

A month ago, the state-owned Aavin, also known Tamilnadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (TCMPF), reduced the deposit for agents from Rs 10,000 to 1000.

To mark the launch of the mobile outlets, two auto drivers in Nilgiri and Tirunelveli have been appointed ‘Aavin agents’ recently, said the statement.

“The drivers can become agents by depositing Rs 1000 at the General Manager’s office in the respective districts and headquarters office in Chennai. Aavin will supply milk products with a profit margin of Rs one or two per product thereby enabling the agents to earn Rs 15,000 a month,” said a senior official from Aavin.

Officials said about 575 new agents have been appointed across the state so far.

Aavin procures about 40 lakh litres of milk a day, of which 25 lakh litres are being sold as milk while the remaining is converted into various milk products such as skimmed milk powder, ice creams, buttermilk, curd, ghee and butter.

“Our milk products have got huge demand in smaller towns and villages and we are planning to appoint more such agents. Now, Aavin milk and its products will be available for a larger section of consumers,” explained the official.

The annual turnover of Aavin stood at Rs 5800 crore for 2019-20 and its monthly sales of milk increased from Rs 34.78 to 41.15 crore, said the statement.