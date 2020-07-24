STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Backlog of samples up; TN hospitals insist on results to treat patients

Even with higher testing, gap between onset of symptoms and results poses new challenges

Published: 24th July 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 62-year-old Thilagavathi was tested for Covid-19 on Monday after she developed a fever. Her results came back on Wednesday and the family was informed that she had tested positive. However, by then, she had died of breathlessness.

“We had already guessed that she would be positive, because she was showing all possible symptoms. But, breathlessness occurred suddenly, and we did not even expect it,” said Thilagavathi’s son, who did not want to be named. “In these cases, a matter of even one or two days may have a huge impact.” Thilagavathi’s was not an isolated incident. 50-year-old Sunil (name changed) was tested on June 14, and his results came back positive, three days later, on June 17 in the evening.

By then, his symptoms had worsened, and he had been denied treatment by private hospitals who asked him to wait till his results were back. Sunil was then admitted to a government hospital, with high fever and 25 per cent lung infection. Even as the testing has been ramped up consistently in the city over the past few weeks, issues of backlogs in results and the gap between the onset of symptoms and the results, may pose new challenges. In yet another incident, a 29-year-old resident of Ambattur was tested on June 14. While he had fever, he had to wait for four days for his results.

He was tested negative for the virus. While it may not have done damage in the case of an otherwise healthy male, four days may prove costly in case of others who may require immediate medical attention, considering that several private hospitals refuse to treat them until their test results came back. A corporation official said that there have been instances of backlogs in the last few days due to overload in testing labs. “But, we are following up with those that show symptoms during our survey, to check if they are facing other difficulties,” the official added.

P Kulandaisamy, former director of public health said, lab testing should not be linked with the treatment of a patient. “When we push for higher testing, we should also have our infrastructure-capability in mind. In many cases, patients are misguided – people tell them it’s okay if they have other symptoms, and ask them to come when they have breathlessness.” “Breathlessness is the beginning of the end,” he said, adding that a new onset of severe cough and low oxygen levels, were symptoms enough for people to get admitted.

He also said some might also have non-specific symptoms, that is when the patients or their caretaker is unable to explain the symptoms. A senior official in the health department told TNIE that the load on government labs was much more than that on the private labs, because of the difference in capabilities. “There are around 107 labs in the State, and about 55,000-60,000 samples come in.

Data shows that government labs get almost 75-78 per cent load, and only the remaining goes to private labs,” the official said, adding that private labs don’t run three shifts like they do at government labs.
However, a senior official of the city corporation said that in cases of breathlessness, patients are monitored closely to bring down mortality. “We shift them to hospitals even during the surveillance stage. The labs are working overtime now, like never before,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Backlog of samples symptoms
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp