STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS urges speedy action against those who draped saffron shawl on MGR statue in Puducherry

"The miscreants who were involved in this crime should be identified soon and be made known to society," said the Tamil Nadu CM

Published: 24th July 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on those who draped a saffron shawl over the statue of late leader MG Ramachandran in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to take expeditious steps to bring to book the anti-social elements responsible for this incident.

"This happened in the land where great spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo and poet Bharathidasan lived. The miscreants who were involved in this crime should be identified soon and be made known to society. I request Puducherry Chief Minister to take speedy action in this regard," said Palaniswami in a statement here.

Without referring to the recent developments relating to the Karuppar Koottam issue, the Chief Minister said hurting the sentiments of others in the guise of freedom of speech is contrary to human decency. Tamils will never accept the evil designs of a few who are planning to threaten the unity and integrity of our country where people speak in unison on their identity as Indians despite having differences in language, race, religion and caste.

Palaniswami said, "Desecrating or damaging the statues of leaders who served society pains us. Working towards making others accept our ideals is the highest principle; not only that, respecting the sentiments of the people, as well as contrary views too, should be the highest principle.”

After the Karuppar Koottam issue hogged the limelight, a Periyar statue was desecrated in Coimbatore by splashing saffron paint on it. Most political parties had condemned it. On Thursday night, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam condemned the draping of a saffron shawl on the MGR statue in Puducherry in strong terms. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MGR statue Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp