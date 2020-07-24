'Indran-Chandran?' confusion led to wrong admission at the Covid ward

Azeefa Fathima By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Confusion over similar-sounding names made a healthy man stay at the corona ward of the government Sivakasi Hospital for around five hours.

According to sources, one Indran and his wife got themselves tested for coronavirus at the government hospital. Soon after, the officials contacted them and told them to get admitted.

Indran told TNIE, “They called us and said ‘come to the hospital and take admission’. So, we both went to the hospital. After testing our temperature, the hospital staff gave us medicines. Later, around 4 pm, we were sent to the male and female wards. There was no record or list with the hospital staff to verify the name of the patients. Anyone, who goes there and says ‘I got a call’ gets admission.”

Soon after dinner, his wife got another call asking her to get her husband tested for Covid. It was when she informed them that her husband had already been admitted to the hospital, the chaos started.

At that time, the staff checked their list and revealed that Indran was mistakenly brought to the hospital instead of one 'Chandran'. They blamed the similarity between their names for the confusion. Soon after, Indran was asked to return home and isolate himself.

"It was a scary ride back home. Due to this kind of negligence, people tend to lose their trust on government hospitals," he added. He further asked, "Even if we misunderstood the officials, why did not they coordinate between themselves before admitting the patients?"

Hospital sources said that the confusion took place due to the spike in the number of cases and the increased number of people the staff have to contact. However, they ensured that more care is being taken now.

The Health Department officials and Collector R Kannan were unaware of the incident. On being informed, the Collector assured to look into the issue and take necessary action to avoid such incidents in the future.

(*Names have been changed)