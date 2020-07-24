Karuppar Koottam case: Remand of two accused to be extended?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore will be passing orders on Friday on the plea filed by the Central Crime Branch police seeking the extension of remand for two accused in the Karuppar Koottam case.

According to the prosecution, only four persons have been arrested in the case and the investigation is yet to be completed. The investigation is being carried out to know if there is any involvement of other persons in the case. The CCB sought for five more days of custody.

However, the petitioners argued that there was no requirement for arrest. The case has been filed by abusing the process of law for an ulterior motive. The petitioner also said that he is a journalist and that the analysis and criticism made by his YouTube channel is well within the democratic liberties, and cannot be construed as an offence.