STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Not declaring negative results cripples public life

Even as Covid-19 infections are rising in the district, public as well as field workers are left in a spot of bother as negative results are not intimated to the tested, according to sources.

Published: 24th July 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Covid testing, Delhi

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Azeefa Fathima
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Even as Covid-19 infections are rising in the district, public as well as field workers are left in a spot of bother as negative results are not intimated to the tested, according to sources. Health officials, however, told TNIE that in the event the test results were not intimated to them, the public could contact the lab technician concerned to know the result. The normal time frame one can expect the results is two to three days.

Nonetheless, this recourse comes with its own problems as evidenced in the case of 28-year-old *Suresh from Rajapalayam. He gave his swabs at the Government Rajapalayam Hospital on July 15 after he developed mild Influenza Like Illness (ILI) symptoms. His neighbour had also tested positive.

The hospital told him to check via phone call if he did not receive his results within two days. When he did so, he was asked to call after another two days. "On both occasions, the hospital contact told me that I 'might' test negative as my results had not arrived even after four days," Suresh said.

Relaxed, Suresh resumed his normal routine for week till Wednesday (July 22) when he got a call from the hospital asking him to get himself admitted to the GH and have his family members tested. When he demanded a report, he was told, "We do not call unless we have the report." Suresh got himself admitted to the GH on Thursday. When Suresh's case was brought to the attention of the health officials, they said he might have contacted a 'wrong person' at the hospital.

Official response

Health department officials, however, said that an SMS was being sent from Chennai to those who tested negative, whereas positive results are distributed to the respective hospitals and centres in the district. "We have to contact an average 300 persons a day inform them of their positive results, and transport them to the hospital. Contact tracing and disinfection have to be done as well. With a lot on our plate already, we cannot inform those who tested negative," said an official.

Nonetheless, if they contacted the lab technician concerned they could learn about their results, he added. Collector R Kannan said one can also learn about one's result by contacting the control room at 1077.

(*Name has been changed)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 TNIE Influenza Like Illness
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp