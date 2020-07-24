STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Potential for virtual learning is huge, says Piyush Goyal

The ongoing pandemic has opened up a world of possibilities as far as virtual learning is concerned, Union Minister of Commerce, Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal said.

Published: 24th July 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing pandemic has opened up a world of possibilities as far as virtual learning is concerned, Union Minister of Commerce, Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal said. Goyal was delivering the keynote address at the inaugural of an Industry Academia Global Virtual Conference on ‘Emerging Economic Scenario - Identify and Create Competencies’, jointly organised by SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), on Thursday.

An official release quoted Goyal as saying that the current potential for ‘virtual education’ was estimated at $10 billion, adding it would be preferable to “do a hybrid of virtual education and classroom education” in helping the youth cope with the present challenges and global competition. He highlighted that his Ministry was in the process of setting up a ‘National Rail and Transportation University’ which will aid in the development of a modern railway system.

Speaking about the FICCI paper on “Online Education, Opportunities and Challenges,” Goyal said it will be a good starting point for policy makers, educational institutions and industry to engage with the best on what needs to be done as “education will decide the economic destiny.”  Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI, and Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals, pointed out that it was essential to ponder over whether the traditional educational models were sufficient in preparing the youth to live in a multi-dimensional and complex world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Piyush Goyal virtual learning online learning
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp