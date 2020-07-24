Potential for virtual learning is huge, says Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing pandemic has opened up a world of possibilities as far as virtual learning is concerned, Union Minister of Commerce, Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal said. Goyal was delivering the keynote address at the inaugural of an Industry Academia Global Virtual Conference on ‘Emerging Economic Scenario - Identify and Create Competencies’, jointly organised by SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), on Thursday.

An official release quoted Goyal as saying that the current potential for ‘virtual education’ was estimated at $10 billion, adding it would be preferable to “do a hybrid of virtual education and classroom education” in helping the youth cope with the present challenges and global competition. He highlighted that his Ministry was in the process of setting up a ‘National Rail and Transportation University’ which will aid in the development of a modern railway system.

Speaking about the FICCI paper on “Online Education, Opportunities and Challenges,” Goyal said it will be a good starting point for policy makers, educational institutions and industry to engage with the best on what needs to be done as “education will decide the economic destiny.” Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI, and Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals, pointed out that it was essential to ponder over whether the traditional educational models were sufficient in preparing the youth to live in a multi-dimensional and complex world.