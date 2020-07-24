STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saffron shawl on MGR's statue on Puducherry-Villupuram road causes stir

The police are also interrogating a mentally challenged woman who claims she had put the orange shawl on the statue to honour MGR as she is fond of the leader.

Published: 24th July 2020 12:24 AM

The statue of MG Ramachandran on the Puducherry Villupuram Highway at Villianur was found with a saffron shawl. (Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The statue of MG Ramachandran, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on the Puducherry Villupuram Highway at Villianur was found with a saffron shawl on the neck of the statue on Thursday afternoon, causing tension in the area.

Noticing the shawl,  AIADMK cadre in Villianur alerted the party legislators who were attending the assembly session. AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbazhagan and MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan immediately rushed to the spot. By that time several party functionaries had gathered at the pedestal of the statue.

Upset over the incident, the two  AIADMK MLAs along with party cadres resorted to a dharna demanding immediate action against the culprits. The police diverted traffic on the road.  Superintendent of police Ranganathan and other police officials reached the spot and assured immediate action following which the legislators called off their stir. They removed the saffron shawl from the statue and garlanded it before leaving the place.

Meanwhile, Villainur police registered a case under Section 153 (a) and  504  of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They are also examining the CCTV footage from the nearby shops to identify the culprits.

The police are also interrogating a mentally challenged woman who claims she had put the saffron shawl on the statue to honour MGR as she is fond of the leader. The shawl belonged to her husband who brought it from Sabarimalai.

The police are also looking into other aspects in the backdrop of erection of statue issue in the Legislative assembly with DMK and AIADMK crossing swords over it.

OPS condemns draping MGR statue with saffron shawl

Coming down heavily on those who have covered the statue of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in Puducherry with a saffron shawl earlier in the day, AIADMK coordinator, and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday, in a tweet, said, “I strongly condemn this. I request the Puducherry government to take stern action against those involved in insulting the statues of leaders.”  

