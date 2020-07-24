STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sathankulam custodial death: Accused inspector in Madurai GH

He was among the 10 persons arrested in connection with the case by the CB-CID when it was investigating the case.

Published: 24th July 2020 05:51 AM

File photo of CBI sleuths inquiring at the house of victims, P Jeyaraj and J Beniks, at Sathankulam in Thoothukudi on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Suspended inspector S Sridhar (55), an accused in the alleged custodial death of two Sathankulam traders – Jayaraj and Beniks – was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Thursday after he developed back pain at the Madurai Central Jail. He was among the 10 persons arrested in connection with the case by the CB-CID when it was investigating the case. The CBI is investigating the case.

Bail denied to constable
The Madurai District Court dismissed a bail petition filed by one of the police personnel arrested in connection with the case. The petitioner Murugan, who was a head constable at Sathankulam station, submitted that he was arrested on July 1 on false allegations that he was responsible for the alleged custodial torture and death of the two traders. 

However, Special Public Prosecutor for CBI strongly opposed the same citing that the investigation was in initial stage and the release of Murugan on bail would cause threat to the witnesses. Selvarani, wife of the deceased Jeyaraj, also opposed the grant of bail. Considering the submissions, the judge dismissed the plea.

Accused policemen return to judicial custody
With two CBI officials, part of the team investigating the alleged custodial death, testing positive for Covid-19, three arrested policemen – Head Constable Samadurai, and Grade I constables Veilmuthu and Chelladurai –  were returned to the judicial custody on Wednesday. The agency was granted custody of the trio till Thursday.

