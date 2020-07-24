Tiruchy's beloved 'Five rupee doctor', son succumb to COVID-19

Sowmya Mani By

TIRUCHY: A pall of gloom descended upon Thiruvanaikoil in Tiruchy after the locality’s beloved Dr D Devadas, popularly called ‘five rupee doctor’, succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday. The 86-year-old paediatrician ran a clinic in Thiruvanaikoil for several decades. Ashok Kumar, his 54-year-old son, also died of COVID on Friday.

Dr Devadas started his career as a paediatrician at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and thereafter worked in the Directorate of Medical Education. He ran the Thiruvanaikoil clinic with the sole purpose of serving the poor.

His friend Dr Paramasivan, who worked with him at the GH for 30 years, said service was his entire life.

"When he first started the clinic, he charged only Rs 2. He has served people for more than 40 years. If people didn't have money, he would treat them for free. He helped everyone he met. He even helped patients with their wedding expenses," Dr Paramasivan said.

Those who benefited from his clinic teared up speaking of Dr Devadas and how he went out of his way to help them.

"We have lost a family member. My son is alive today because of him. As I didn't have money, he treated him and gave medicines for free. We can never meet a doctor like him. Many people are alive because of him. He was born to serve people," said Ramesh, a local.

Doctors, patients, and friends remember his jovial and friendly nature.

Beyond the clinic, Dr Devadas was also keen on improving access to education. He was a part of the Srirangam Educational Society for 25 years, and served as President since 2014.

"He loved schools and worked hard for the improvement of all schools. He contributed a substantial amount for the improvement of schools. He would attend all the functions, he never missed a single function. He was extremely punctual," recalled Kasturi Rangan of the Srirangam Educational Society. Dr Devadas passed away at a private hospital on Thursday.